 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240916.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Steelfence’ leads PIT
ajbrownimage.jpg
Brown’s absence will impact PHI vs. ATL matchup
nbc_simms_bengalschiefs_240915.jpg
Chiefs are the ‘ultimate find a way to win team’

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240916.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Steelfence’ leads PIT
ajbrownimage.jpg
Brown’s absence will impact PHI vs. ATL matchup
nbc_simms_bengalschiefs_240915.jpg
Chiefs are the ‘ultimate find a way to win team’

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonahan Gannon: We didn’t force ball to Marvin Harrison Jr., it went where it should go

  
Published September 16, 2024 06:41 AM

After rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited to one catch in a season-opening loss to the Bills, the Cardinals said they wanted him more involved but insisted that they would not force the issue.

Harrison caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter of Sunday’s 41-10 home win over the Rams and that made it look like the team was making a concerted effort to get the ball into his hands. Head coach Jonathan Gannon denied that was the case, however, and he said quarterback Kyler Murray was simply making the right choices to beat the Rams defense.

“You guys are going to think I’m a liar, but the ball went where it should go,” Gannon said, via the team’s website.

Harrison didn’t have another catch after the first quarter and Murray was flawless while targeting all the team’s receivers over the course of the afternoon, which backs up Gannon’s assertion that the team was making the best of what was available. That worked well for them as did pairing the offensive production with a strong defensive effort in an easy win over a divisional rival.