Jonahan Gannon: We didn’t force ball to Marvin Harrison Jr., it went where it should go

After rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited to one catch in a season-opening loss to the Bills, the Cardinals said they wanted him more involved but insisted that they would not force the issue.

Harrison caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter of Sunday’s 41-10 home win over the Rams and that made it look like the team was making a concerted effort to get the ball into his hands. Head coach Jonathan Gannon denied that was the case, however, and he said quarterback Kyler Murray was simply making the right choices to beat the Rams defense.

“You guys are going to think I’m a liar, but the ball went where it should go,” Gannon said, via the team’s website.

Harrison didn’t have another catch after the first quarter and Murray was flawless while targeting all the team’s receivers over the course of the afternoon, which backs up Gannon’s assertion that the team was making the best of what was available. That worked well for them as did pairing the offensive production with a strong defensive effort in an easy win over a divisional rival.