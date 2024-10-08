Jonathan Allen: Deshaun Watson looks like he has “stuff going on above the shoulders”

Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen shared a blunt assessment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday.

Allen had one of his team’s seven sacks of Watson during Sunday’s 34-13 win and Watson finished the day 15-of-28 for 125 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It’s the kind of stat line that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Watson in Cleveland and Allen shared his belief that the issues causing Watson problems are mental rather than physical.

“If I’m being honest, he looked like a player who’s had stuff going on above the shoulders,” Allen said during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “It’s definitely a confidence thing that’s going on. I always tell people, it doesn’t matter how great a player you are, if you don’t have confidence, you’re not a good player. I would say that is the biggest difference. I think physically — I mean, he’s probably not as athletic as he was six, seven years ago, however long it was — but I think he still has that potential. I don’t know, I don’t know. Football is a weird game, man.”

The Browns are sticking with Watson as their starter, but Allen’s take on the quarterback probably won’t inspire much outside confidence in Watson’s ability to get his game on track.