 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson
nbc_pft_salehfiring_241008.jpg
Gauging fallout from Jets firing Saleh

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson
nbc_pft_salehfiring_241008.jpg
Gauging fallout from Jets firing Saleh

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Allen: Deshaun Watson looks like he has “stuff going on above the shoulders”

  
Published October 8, 2024 12:24 PM

Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen shared a blunt assessment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday.

Allen had one of his team’s seven sacks of Watson during Sunday’s 34-13 win and Watson finished the day 15-of-28 for 125 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It’s the kind of stat line that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Watson in Cleveland and Allen shared his belief that the issues causing Watson problems are mental rather than physical.

“If I’m being honest, he looked like a player who’s had stuff going on above the shoulders,” Allen said during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “It’s definitely a confidence thing that’s going on. I always tell people, it doesn’t matter how great a player you are, if you don’t have confidence, you’re not a good player. I would say that is the biggest difference. I think physically — I mean, he’s probably not as athletic as he was six, seven years ago, however long it was — but I think he still has that potential. I don’t know, I don’t know. Football is a weird game, man.”

The Browns are sticking with Watson as their starter, but Allen’s take on the quarterback probably won’t inspire much outside confidence in Watson’s ability to get his game on track.