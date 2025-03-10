 Skip navigation
Jonathan Allen to visit Vikings

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:02 PM

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen became a free agent when the Commanders released him last week and he’s lined up his first visit with another team.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are set to host Allen on Monday as he looks for his next place to play. The 49ers have also been mentioned as a club that might pursue Allen in the wake of his departure from Washington.

The Vikings have Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery set to become free agents this week, so Allen would help shore up the defensive line as they move into the rest of the offseason. Signing him would have no impact on compensatory picks because he was released.

Allen was limited to eight regular season games last season due to a pectoral injury, but was able to return in the playoffs. He had 19 tackles and three sacks in the regular season and six tackles in the postseason.