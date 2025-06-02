Jonathan Bullard visiting with Saints on Monday

The Saints are taking a look at a veteran defender.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New Orleans is hosting defensive end Jonathan Bullard for a free-agent visit on Monday.

Bullard, 31, had spent the last three seasons with the Vikings. In 2024, he started all 17 games, recording 41 total tackles with seven for loss, three QB hits, and one sack. He was on the field for 51 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

Bullard previously played under New Orleans defensive coordinator Brandon Staley early on in his career with the Bears from 2017-2018.

In 116 career games with 53 starts, Bullard has recorded 221 total tackles with 6.5 sacks.