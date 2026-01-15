 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Gannon interviewing for Commanders defensive coordinator on Thursday

  
Published January 15, 2026 02:24 PM

Jonathan Gannon may be heading back to the NFC East.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gannon is interviewing with the Commanders on Thursday for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Gannon was fired after three seasons as Cardinals head coach last week. But before his Arizona tenure, he spent 2021-2022 as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

In 2022, Philadelphia ranked No. 2 in yards allowed and No. 8 in points allowed, becoming NFC Champions. But the team lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs.

Gannon is one of several candidates for the role, with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Seahawks defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Karl Scott also interviewing for the job in recent days.