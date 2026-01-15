Jonathan Gannon interviewing for Commanders defensive coordinator on Thursday

Jonathan Gannon may be heading back to the NFC East.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gannon is interviewing with the Commanders on Thursday for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Gannon was fired after three seasons as Cardinals head coach last week. But before his Arizona tenure, he spent 2021-2022 as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

In 2022, Philadelphia ranked No. 2 in yards allowed and No. 8 in points allowed, becoming NFC Champions. But the team lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs.

Gannon is one of several candidates for the role, with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Seahawks defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Karl Scott also interviewing for the job in recent days.