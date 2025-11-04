Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray remains Cardinals’ starting QB when healthy

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played very well in place of the injured Kyler Murray, but head coach Jonathan Gannon says Murray will return to the starting lineup as soon as he is cleared.

Asked if he would reconsider and keep Brissett at quarterback, Gannon insisted he wouldn’t.

“Nothing’s changed on that,” Gannon said. “That’s how I feel.”

As reporters started to ask follow-ups, Gannon said he wouldn’t answer.

“I’ve got nothing to add on that, guys,” Gannon said. “Like I said, nothing’s changed, guys.”

But the question remains of whether Murray is actually a better quarterback than Brissett, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, in Monday night’s 27-17 win over the Cowboys. Statistically, Brissett has been better than Murray this season. Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who called the game for ESPN, said he believes Brissett should remain the starter even after Murray is cleared. Aikman is far from alone in that opinion.

Gannon’s opinion is the one that matters, however, and Gannon says that if Murray’s injured foot is healthy enough for him to play on Sunday against the Seahawks, then Murray will start.