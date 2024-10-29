Jonathan Gannon: Trey McBride is a big-time weapon

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride put together one of the best games of his young career in Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins.

He caught nine passes on 11 targets for 124 yards, including a key 17-yard catch on third-and-1 early on in the team’s game-winning drive.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Jonathan Gannon said McBride’s multifaceted skillset makes him so effective as a tight end.

“He’s not a one-trick pony,” Gannon said. “He’s really good in the run game, and then he’s a guy that — I talk about receivers, and I think it’s worth mentioning for a tight end — he’s a three-level guy. He can beat you [on the] first level, second level, and third level.

“Then in my opinion, where I think he’s really elite is with the ball in his hands. He’s got a knack for knowing when to cover the ball up, when to stiff arm, when to hurdle guys, when to cut back, when to lower his shoulder and when to split two. He’s a tough tackle and he’s fast. He plays with really good balance and really good control. He is a big guy, so he is hard to bring down, but he’s pair that with those other athletic traits and he is a big-time weapon.”

In the last three games, McBride’s caught 22 passes on 26 targets for 271 yards. While he does not have a touchdown yet this season, it seems like just a matter of time before Kyler Murray finds him for a score.