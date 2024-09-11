 Skip navigation
Jonathan Greenard says Vikings felt "a little bit bad" for Daniel Jones in Week 1

  
Published September 11, 2024 06:59 AM

The Vikings didn’t have to break much of a sweat on their way to opening the season with a 1-0 record.

Last Sunday’s trip to MetLife Stadium started with a 3-0 Giants lead, but the Vikings quickly moved in front and then cruised to a 28-6 win. Their bid for victory was helped by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw a pick-six and went 22-of-42 over the course of an afternoon that progressed to booing from the home crowd.

Those developments were welcome ones for the Vikings, but edge rusher Jonathan Greenard said on KFAN that the Minnesota defense was actually feeling some sympathy for the beleaguered quarterback.

“We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we’re still just completely just taking away everything he wants to do,” Greenard said. “Hey, it’s good to be on the other side of it, and it’s our job to not be on that side of it.”

The Vikings won’t have to worry about Jones for the rest of the season, but the Giants do and Week One made it impossible not to wonder how long they’ll keep throwing him on the field while expecting different results.