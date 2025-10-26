 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Taylor 18-yard touchdown gives Colts 10-0 lead

  
Published October 26, 2025 04:57 PM

Once again, Jonathan Taylor has made his way to the end zone.

Taylor took a handoff to the right and went 18 yards for a touchdown, giving Indianapolis a 10-0 lead over Tennessee at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor rushed for 50 yards on the eight-play, 73-yard drive that took 4:54 off the clock.

In two possessions, Taylor has six carries for 62 yards. His longest run has been 18 yards, illustrating how he’s routinely picking up chunks.

Taylor now has 11 rushing touchdowns and 12 total TDs this season.

As has been the norm for the 2025 Colts, Indianapolis has scored on each of the team’s first two possessions.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has started the game 7-of-9 for 62 yards.