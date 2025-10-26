Jonathan Taylor 18-yard touchdown gives Colts 10-0 lead

Once again, Jonathan Taylor has made his way to the end zone.

Taylor took a handoff to the right and went 18 yards for a touchdown, giving Indianapolis a 10-0 lead over Tennessee at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor rushed for 50 yards on the eight-play, 73-yard drive that took 4:54 off the clock.

In two possessions, Taylor has six carries for 62 yards. His longest run has been 18 yards, illustrating how he’s routinely picking up chunks.

Taylor now has 11 rushing touchdowns and 12 total TDs this season.

As has been the norm for the 2025 Colts, Indianapolis has scored on each of the team’s first two possessions.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has started the game 7-of-9 for 62 yards.