Jonathan Taylor 23-yard TD gives Colts early 6-0 lead

Jonathan Taylor has done it again.

The Colts’ running back rushed for his eighth touchdown of the season to cap Indianapolis’ opening drive, scoring a 23-yard rushing touchdown.

It took Indianapolis just five plays to go 75 yards. Daniel Jones was 3-of-3 for 48 yards on the possession, with his big throw going 29 yards to rookie tight end Tyler Warren.

Taylor also had two catches for 19 yards.

Michael Badgley missed the extra point wide left to keep the score at 6-0.