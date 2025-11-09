Jonathan Taylor 83-yard touchdown gives Colts a fourth quarter lead

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor just turned the game around in Germany.

With the Colts trailing in the fourth quarter and deep in their own territory, Taylor took a handoff, shifted behind the line of scrimmage and found an opening to the left, then raced down the sideline for an 83-yard touchdown. It was the longest run in the NFL this season and tied for the longest run of Taylor’s career. It also gave Taylor the Colts franchise record for most touchdown runs.

Taylor now has 210 yards today.

Taylor got some tremendous downfield blocking from wide receiver Alec Pierce and tight end Tyler Warren, who escorted him to the end zone.

The Colts failed on the two-point conversion and now have a 22-17 lead with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.