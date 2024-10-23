Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner will practice Wednesday

The Colts may be getting a couple of key players back in the lineup against the Texans this week.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will both take part in practice.

Taylor has missed the last three games with an ankle injury while Buckner has been on injured reserve since hurting his ankle in Week Two. The Colts announced that they formally designated him to return, which opens a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before he must be activated or shut down for the year.

The Colts also opened the return window for linebacker Cameron McGrone, who was placed on injured reserve in August.