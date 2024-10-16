 Skip navigation
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Jonathan Taylor did not practice Wednesday, Anthony Richardson was full

  
Published October 16, 2024 04:51 PM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said in a recent interview with NFL Network that he’s “definitely feeling better” when it comes to the ankle injury that’s sidelined him for the last two games.

But Taylor still did not practice on Wednesday, as Indianapolis began its preparation to play Miami on Sunday.

Taylor has rushed for 349 yards with four touchdowns in four games this season. He’s also caught six passes for 77 yards.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was indeed a full participant after head coach Shane Steichen noted that was the expectation earlier on Wednesday. Richardson has also missed the last two games with an oblique injury.

But the Colts had several more players miss Wednesday’s session. Receiver Michael Pittman (back), Josh Downs (toe), center Ryan Kelly (calf), cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), running back Trey Sermon (knee), offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee), and linebacker EJ Speed (knee) all did not participate.