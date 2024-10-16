Jonathan Taylor did not practice Wednesday, Anthony Richardson was full

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said in a recent interview with NFL Network that he’s “definitely feeling better” when it comes to the ankle injury that’s sidelined him for the last two games.

But Taylor still did not practice on Wednesday, as Indianapolis began its preparation to play Miami on Sunday.

Taylor has rushed for 349 yards with four touchdowns in four games this season. He’s also caught six passes for 77 yards.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was indeed a full participant after head coach Shane Steichen noted that was the expectation earlier on Wednesday. Richardson has also missed the last two games with an oblique injury.

But the Colts had several more players miss Wednesday’s session. Receiver Michael Pittman (back), Josh Downs (toe), center Ryan Kelly (calf), cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), running back Trey Sermon (knee), offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee), and linebacker EJ Speed (knee) all did not participate.