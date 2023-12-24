Jonathan Taylor puts Colts up 7-0

Running back Jonathan Taylor made an immediate impact in his return to the Colts lineup.

Taylor plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cap Indianapolis’ opening possession in Atlanta on Sunday. Taylor was stuffed on first and second down, but he was able to put the team up 7-0 on his third try. The touchdown is the first the Falcons have given up on an opening drive this season.

It is Taylor’s first game since injuring his thumb on November 26 and he ran six times for 22 yards during the 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew hit tight end Will Mallory with two catches for 30 yards and wide receiver Alec Pierce drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone to set the Colts up on the edge of the end zone.