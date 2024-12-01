Jonathan Taylor TD puts Colts up 7-3 over Patriots

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s first receiving touchdown of the 2024 season gave his team the lead in New England.

Taylor ran four times for 24 yards to help the Colts drive down the field and then capped the possession by nabbing a pass from Anthony Richardson and reaching the ball around the pylon for a seven-yard score. It’s now 7-3 Colts with 5:02 left to play in the first quarter.

Richardson also had a 10-yard run and a 23-yard pass to tight end Drew Ogletree on the way to the score.

The Patriots got a 32-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson and two Drake Maye passes to tight end Hunter Henry to move the ball inside the Colts’ 10-yard-line on the next possession, but a DeForest Buckner sack left them to settle for a Joey Slye field goal.