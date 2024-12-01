 Skip navigation
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jonathan Taylor TD puts Colts up 7-3 over Patriots

  
Published December 1, 2024 01:23 PM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s first receiving touchdown of the 2024 season gave his team the lead in New England.

Taylor ran four times for 24 yards to help the Colts drive down the field and then capped the possession by nabbing a pass from Anthony Richardson and reaching the ball around the pylon for a seven-yard score. It’s now 7-3 Colts with 5:02 left to play in the first quarter.

Richardson also had a 10-yard run and a 23-yard pass to tight end Drew Ogletree on the way to the score.

The Patriots got a 32-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson and two Drake Maye passes to tight end Hunter Henry to move the ball inside the Colts’ 10-yard-line on the next possession, but a DeForest Buckner sack left them to settle for a Joey Slye field goal.