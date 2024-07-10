 Skip navigation
Jontay Porter pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge

  
Published July 10, 2024 06:36 PM

Jontay Porter has been banned from the NBA for gambling. He has now accepted a federal charge arising from the scheme.

Via the Associated Press, Porter has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Porter removed himself early from multiple games so that the “under” wagers on his various prop bets would hit.

“I know what I did was wrong, unlawful, and I am deeply sorry,” Porter said.

He engaged in the plot as a way to resolve gambling debts. Which underscores one of the biggest consequences of problem gambling by pro athletes. Once you’re sufficiently indebted, you can be compromised.

Porter will be sentenced on December 18. He’s free on $250,000 bond.

He’ll face anywhere from no prison time to up to 20 years. He could be required to pay hundreds of thousands in fines and restitution.

All non-football gambling scandals are highly relevant to the NFL. Although the NFL has suspended multiple players for gambling, something that truly undermines the integrity of the game could happen at any time.