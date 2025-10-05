 Skip navigation
Jordan Addison benched in first quarter for missing a walkthrough

  
Published October 5, 2025 02:12 PM

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison did not play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in London because of a “coach’s decision.” After the Vikings’ 21-17 win over the Browns, head coach Kevin O’Connell explained his decision.

“He missed a walkthrough this week,” O’Connell told reporters in London. “Those types of things aren’t in alignment with our standards and (I) wanted to make sure he was held accountable for that. But at the same time he knows that. I thought he handled it professionally. He spoke with the team to let them know that whenever I gave him the opportunity to go in the game, they could count on him, and he makes the game-winning catch.”

Addison caught five passes for 41 yards, including the game-winning touchdown on a 12-yard reception with 25 seconds remaining.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN, that he “had words” with Addison. Jefferson said he needs to do a better job of taking Addison under his wing and making sure his “head is on straight.”