Jordan Addison cited for reckless driving

Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison has been cited for reckless driving by the Minnesota State Police.

An incident report shows that Addison was stopped by a trooper on I-94 early on Thursday morning. The wide receiver was observed to be going 140 miles per hour in a Lamborghini Urus while in a 55 miles per hour zone. He was cited for speeding as well as reckless driving.

The team issued a statement saying they are aware of the citation and are gathering more information.

The Vikings drafted Addison with the 23rd overall pick in April. He starred at Pitt while catching passes from Steelers starter Kenny Pickett before transferring to USC for his final collegiate season.

Vikings rookies are due to report to camp on July 23 with the full squad arriving a couple of days later.