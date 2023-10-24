Jordan Addison: I’m making sure I make a play every time the ball comes my way

The Vikings were playing without Justin Jefferson against the 49ers on Monday night, so they needed another wideout to step up with a big performance.

First-round pick Jordan Addison answered the bell. Addison was targeted early and often by quarterback Kirk Cousins and he came through with seven catches for 123 yards in the 22-17 Vikings win. Two of those catches were touchdowns, including a 60-yarder just before the end of the first half that saw Addison snatch the ball out of cornerback Charvarius Ward’s hands before sprinting to the end zone.

A similar play in the first quarter saw Ward come up with the ball for an interception, but Addison said after the game that “I couldn’t let him do it twice.” Addison also said nights like this is what he saw for himself on the professional level.

“This is exactly what I envisioned. Every time the ball came my way, I’m just making sure I’m making a play for Kirk,” Addison said.

Cousins said the touchdown before the half was the game-winning play for the Vikings and the absence of Jefferson hurts a little less at the moment because of the impact Addison had on Monday night.