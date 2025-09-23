Jordan Addison is back, after three-game suspension

The Vikings will be getting a lift to their offense, as they prepare to take off for two games in Europe.

Receiver Jordan Addison was reinstated on Monday, after completing a three-game suspension arising from a DUI-related guilty plea.

The NFL has given the Vikings a two-day roster exemption, until Wednesday. They’ll need to create a spot on the 53-man unit by then for Addison.

In his third season, Addison had 911 receiving yards as a rookie as 875 receiving yards in 2024. He has scored 20 total touchdowns.

He rejoins a unit headlined by Justin Jefferson. Others on the depth chart include Adam Thielen, Jalen Nailor, Tai Felton, Myles Price, and Tim Jones.

The Vikings play the Steelers in Ireland on Sunday, before traveling to London to face the Browns in Week 5.