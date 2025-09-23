 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Addison is back, after three-game suspension

  
Published September 22, 2025 08:43 PM

The Vikings will be getting a lift to their offense, as they prepare to take off for two games in Europe.

Receiver Jordan Addison was reinstated on Monday, after completing a three-game suspension arising from a DUI-related guilty plea.

The NFL has given the Vikings a two-day roster exemption, until Wednesday. They’ll need to create a spot on the 53-man unit by then for Addison.

In his third season, Addison had 911 receiving yards as a rookie as 875 receiving yards in 2024. He has scored 20 total touchdowns.

He rejoins a unit headlined by Justin Jefferson. Others on the depth chart include Adam Thielen, Jalen Nailor, Tai Felton, Myles Price, and Tim Jones.

The Vikings play the Steelers in Ireland on Sunday, before traveling to London to face the Browns in Week 5.