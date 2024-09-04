Jordan Addison limited in Wednesday’s Vikings practice

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison returned to practice on Monday and he was back on the field again on Wednesday.

Addison was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first injury report of the week. Addison missed a few weeks of practice with an ankle injury he suffered in the middle of August, but no one with the Vikings expressed much concern about his status for the start of the season.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also limited by an ankle injury. The two wideouts were the only two Vikings players to land on the injury report.

The Vikings will practice again on Thursday and Friday before issuing injury designations for their game against the Giants.