Jordan Addison out, Harrison Smith questionable for Vikings

The Vikings will have to try to get to 2-0 without the help of wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said at his Friday press conference that Addison is not going to play against the 49ers. Addison left last Sunday’s win over the Giants with an ankle injury and has not practiced this week.

The Vikings could be without a few other starters as well. Safety Harrison Smith was added to the injury report when he missed Thursday’s practice and he will be listed as questionable due to a hip injury.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill and right guard Ed Ingram will be in the same category. O’Neill’s elbow landed him on Thursday’s report while Ingram is a Friday addition with a triceps injury.