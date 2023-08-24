Jordan Addison pleads guilty to misdemeanor speeding charge

Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison has placed an off-field incident in the rear-view mirror.

Addison has resolved charges arising from an incident of excessive speeding, in which his vehicle reached speeds of 140 mph. He was driving in a 55 mph zone.

He faced citations for both speeding and reckless driving. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, he pleaded guilty to the speeding charge. The reckless driving charge was dismissed.

The plea agreement was filed Wednesday. Addison, per Seifert, will pay $686 in fines and fees. The proposed deal will be presented for court approval on September 19.

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment,” Addison said the day after the incident. “I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

He later claimed that his dog was having an emergency.

