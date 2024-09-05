 Skip navigation
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Jordan Addison says he’s playing on Sunday

  
Published September 5, 2024 05:56 PM

Vikings wide receiver gave a positive update on his condition heading into Week One on Thursday.

Addison was listed as limited in practice for the second straight day because of the ankle sprain he’s been dealing with for multiple weeks, but said that he has no question about his availability against the Giants. Addison told reporters that he feels 100 percent and that he will be good to go on Sunday.

The only other Viking on the injury report is wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who was also limited by an ankle injury.

Justin Jefferson, Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and Trishton Jackson are the other receivers on the roster in Minnesota for Week One.