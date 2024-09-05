Jordan Addison says he’s playing on Sunday

Vikings wide receiver gave a positive update on his condition heading into Week One on Thursday.

Addison was listed as limited in practice for the second straight day because of the ankle sprain he’s been dealing with for multiple weeks, but said that he has no question about his availability against the Giants. Addison told reporters that he feels 100 percent and that he will be good to go on Sunday.

The only other Viking on the injury report is wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who was also limited by an ankle injury.

Justin Jefferson, Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and Trishton Jackson are the other receivers on the roster in Minnesota for Week One.