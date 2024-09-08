 Skip navigation
Jordan Addison’s injury is to different ankle than his summer sprain

  
Published September 8, 2024 04:34 PM

One of the few things that went wrong for the Vikings on Sunday was the ankle injury that forced wide receiver Jordan Addison out of the game in the third quarter.

Addison left the 28-6 win over the Giants and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the afternoon. Addison dealt with a high-left ankle sprain this summer, but said he felt 100 percent this week and this isn’t the same injury.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game that Addison hurt his right ankle this time and he didn’t have much else to say about his outlook for Week Two.

Addison had three catches for 35 yards before leaving the game.