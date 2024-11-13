Jordan Love has a full practice Wednesday

Packers quarterback Jordan Love (groin) returned from the team’s bye week with a full practice Wednesday.

It is the first full practice he has had since Week 8.

Love was on the injury report four weeks after injuring the MCL in his left knee in the season opener. He missed three practices and two games before seven limited practices and two full ones. He went off the report in Week 6 but returned on Week 9’s report with a groin injury that kept him out of one practice and limited in two others that week.

Coach Matt LaFleur expects the extra practice snaps will be “beneficial” for Love.

“When you’re limited in your lower half as a quarterback, that can have a big effect on your ability to move around in the pocket or throw accurately. So it’ll be good to get him some practice under his belt where he’s fully healthy,” LaFleur said Wednesday, via Zach Kruse of USA Today. “That’s the other thing, going back to last game, he didn’t practice the full week. Confident that a full week’s worth of practice and just stacking those days will definitely be beneficial for him.”

Love is completing 61.3 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder) did not practice. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe), running back Josh Jacobs (quad), running MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring), offensive lineman Josh Myers (wrist) and safety Evan Williams (hamstring) were limited.