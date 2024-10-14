Jordan Love: I felt like I was running my normal self

Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s third start since returning from a knee injury was his best one.

Love was 22-of-32 for 258 yards and four touchdowns as Green Bay opened up a 24-0 lead over the Cardinals and then cruised to a 34-13 home win. Love’s only major blemish was an interception that came on a play when wide receiver Bo Melton fell down and he said at his postgame press conference that he was pleased with the performance after “not playing complete games” the last couple of weeks.

“I felt good today, for sure,” Love said. “Got a couple of runs out there and I felt like I was running my normal self. Definitely felt good out there and was a clean day.”

The Packers’ performance on Sunday would seem to be a good sign for the weeks to come as Love has returned to health and the unit found the kind of consistency that eluded it in earlier outings. Given how good the NFC North has been so far this season, that’s a welcome development in Green Bay.