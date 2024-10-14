 Skip navigation
Jaguars are 'falling apart' under Pederson
Jaguars are ‘falling apart’ under Pederson
Week 6 superlatives: Bucs, Chargers impress
Week 6 superlatives: Bucs, Chargers impress
Where do the Browns go with Watson?
Where do the Browns go with Watson?

Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Jordan Love: I felt like I was running my normal self

  
Published October 14, 2024 09:45 AM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s third start since returning from a knee injury was his best one.

Love was 22-of-32 for 258 yards and four touchdowns as Green Bay opened up a 24-0 lead over the Cardinals and then cruised to a 34-13 home win. Love’s only major blemish was an interception that came on a play when wide receiver Bo Melton fell down and he said at his postgame press conference that he was pleased with the performance after “not playing complete games” the last couple of weeks.

“I felt good today, for sure,” Love said. “Got a couple of runs out there and I felt like I was running my normal self. Definitely felt good out there and was a clean day.”

The Packers’ performance on Sunday would seem to be a good sign for the weeks to come as Love has returned to health and the unit found the kind of consistency that eluded it in earlier outings. Given how good the NFC North has been so far this season, that’s a welcome development in Green Bay.