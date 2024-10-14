All NFC North teams have four wins through six weeks, for first time since 2002 realignment

The NFC North isn’t just the best division in football. It’s the best division football has seen through six weeks since the league realigned to six, four-team divisions.

Per the NFL, the NFC North is the first division with all teams at four or more wins through six weeks since the adoption of the current format in 2002.

The Vikings, who were off this week, are 5-0. The Lions are 4-1, the Packers are 4-2, and the Bears are 4-2.

Next week, the Vikings host the Lions, the Packers host the 5-1 Texans, and the Bears are off.

Also, if the season were to end today, all four NFC North teams would make the playoffs.

It’s theoretically possible for four teams from the same division to make the playoffs, since each conference now has three wild-card teams. However, that would require the fourth-place team in one division to have a better record than the second-place team in each of the other three.

Currently, that’s precisely the case.