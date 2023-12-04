Jordan Love: I had this game circled for a long time

Packers quarterback Jordan Love couldn’t get the job done the first time he started a game against the Chiefs, but it was a very different story at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Love’s first NFL start came against the Chiefs in 2021 and he went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 13-7 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. Love was blitzed throughout that game and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo tried a similar approach on Sunday night, but Love reacted much differently.

Love was 25-of-36 for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-19 win that continued a strong stretch of play for him and lifted the Packers into stronger playoff position. When it was over, Love said he’s been looking forward to the chance to face the Chiefs again.

“It’s huge,” Love said at his postgame press conference. “For me personally, obviously I’ve had this game circled for a long time. My first start, obviously, didn’t play how I wanted to the first game. So to be able to see these guys again and get the victory is huge. It’s just a great team win tonight. Everybody just balled out, so it was an awesome win.”

Love has now thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions over the course of a three-game winning streak and his play has answered a lot of questions about his fitness for the starting job in Green Bay. If he continues producing at the same level, there will not be many questions left come the end of the season.