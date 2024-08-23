 Skip navigation
Jordan Love: I like where we’re at offensively, definitely ready for Week 1

  
Published August 23, 2024 08:37 AM

There’s been no definitive word from the Packers about their plans to play quarterback Jordan Love in the team’s final preseason game this week, but Love doesn’t seem to have any doubt about his readiness for the regular season.

Love made a brief appearance in the first preseason game this month and has seen action in joint practices with the Broncos and Ravens over the last two weeks. That action has left him feeling like he and the team are “definitely ready for Week One.”

“I like where we’re at offensively and I think we’re ready to go, get the season started,” Love said after Thursday’s practice with the Ravens.

The season opener will come in Brazil against the Eagles and that South American jaunt will provide an early look at how the Packers measure up to another team with playoff aspirations in the NFC.