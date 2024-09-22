 Skip navigation
Jordan Love inactive again for Packers

  
Published September 22, 2024 11:41 AM

It’s Malik Willis time for the Packers again this weekend.

Reports indicated that Willis would be starting for the second straight week and they were confirmed when the Packers included Love on their inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Willis spent his first two NFL seasons with the Titans, so this will be a reunion for him after he was traded to the Packers just before the start of the regular season. Willis threw for 122 yards and ran for 41 yards in last Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Colts.

Love returned to practice this week and will now shoot for a return to game action against the Vikings in Week Four.