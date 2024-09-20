 Skip navigation
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Jordan Love is questionable for Packers game vs. Titans

  
Published September 20, 2024 03:15 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had another limited practice Friday, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Asked what else he needs to see from Love for him to play, Matt LaFleur said, “There is nothing more to see. We put everything out there.”

LaFleur said “we’re working through” Love being medically cleared.

Love will be a game-time decision.

“I think there’s definitely a lot that’s up to him,” LaFleur said, via video from the team. “You don’t want somebody in that position, but certainly he’s doing everything in his power [to play]. He wants to be out there more than anybody. We’ll work through it. We’ll give it up to game time, and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Love injured his medial collateral ligament in the season opener and missed the Week 2 win over the Colts with Malik Willis starting his first game for the team less than a month after his arrival from Tennessee. The Packers play the Titans on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) is out of Sunday’s game, and cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) is doubtful.