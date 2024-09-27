 Skip navigation
Jordan Love, Jaire Alexander questionable for Week 4 vs. Vikings

  
Published September 27, 2024 04:07 PM

Once again, Jordan Love is questionable.

The Packers have elected to give their quarterback that game status after he was limited all week in practice.

“Anytime he’s out there, that’s encouraging, but again, we’ll see,” head coach Matt LaFleur said of Love after Friday’s practice, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website.

Love has not played since suffering his knee injury against the Eagles in Week 1.

Malik Willis would be in line to start against the Vikings if Love is not available.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (quad/groin) did not practice on Friday after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. He is questionable for the game.

“That’s a concern, for sure,” LaFleur said. “Any time a guy doesn’t practice, it’s definitely a concern.”

Cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) is doubtful after he didn’t practice on Friday. Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) is out after he did not participate all week.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe), tight end Tucker Kraft (shoulder), tight end Luke Musgrave (quad), offensive lineman Josh Myers (shoulder), receiver Jayden Reed (calf/quad), offensive lineman Zach Tom (quad), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (shoulder) are all off the injury report and are set to play.