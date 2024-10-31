Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs limited in their return to practice

Quarterback Jordan Love was officially limited in his return to Packers practice on Thursday.

Love missed practice on Wednesday with the groin injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, but said he thought it was “realistic” that he’ll be able to play against the Lions this weekend.

Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) was also back at practice Thursday. He was listed as limited as well.

Left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (glute), cornerback Corey Ballentine (ankle), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe, shoulder), and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) were also listed as limited. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), center Josh Myers (wrist), and safety Evan Williams (hamstring) remained out of practice.