Jordan Love: Matthew Golden looks like a very polished receiver

Wide receiver Matthew Golden has made a good early impression on Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers snapped a streak of more than two decades when they selected Golden in the first round in April and Love said he was “glad to be wrong” about the direction the team would take in the draft after his early practices with the rookie wideout. Golden ran the fastest 40 at this year’s Scouting Combine and Love noted his teammate’s “blazing speed,” but said that Golden is bringing a lot more to the table.

“He’s a great dude,” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. . “I’m excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we’ve had, doing routes on air and things like that, he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver, so I’m excited to see just how far he can take it.”

The Packers have downplayed the need for a No. 1 receiver while stockpiling wideouts over the last few years. It remains to be seen if the move for Golden changes that approach, but winning the favor of the quarterback is a step toward the top of the depth chart for the first-round pick.