Jordan Love: “No hiding” from pressure that comes with new deal

Packers quarterback Jordan Love met with the media on Saturday for the first time since agreeing to a four-year, $220 million extension on Friday.

Love is now one of the highest-paid players in the NFL and the expectations that come with that price tag are also sky high. Last year’s trip to the divisional round of the playoffs will be the baseline for what the Pacers are looking for during the rest of Love’s run as their starting quarterback and Love was asked about the pressure that comes with that place in the NFL’s pecking order.

“Being a first-round pick, there’s pressure,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Becoming the starter, there’s pressure, but there’s always pressure. I think that’s, you know, part of the job that we sign up for. You’ve got to find ways to deal with that pressure and handle it as best you can to be the best player you can be every day. But there’s always pressure. There’s no hiding that . . . I’ve been in some great pressure situations, so I think there’s always going to be that. But just finding a way to navigate through this and handle it best I can.”

Love has handled everything that’s been thrown his way thus far and the Packers wouldn’t have extended him if they didn’t think he can continue to do that in 2024 and beyond. If he proves them right, the future in Green Bay will be as bright as can be.