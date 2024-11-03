Jordan Love officially active for Packers vs. Lions

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is officially active for today’s game against the Lions.

Although Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said a final decision on Love wouldn’t be made until pregame warmups, Love was widely expected to stat today. He left last week’s game early with a groin injury and was replaced by Malik Willis.

The Packers’ inactives are cornerback Jaire Alexander, center Josh Myers, receiver Malik Heath, safety Evan Williams, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. and tackle Travis Glover.

The Lions’ inactives are special teamer Sione Vaki, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, offensive lineman Christian Mahogany, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, defensive lineman Josh Paschal and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.