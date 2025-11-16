Jordan Love out of game with left shoulder injury

Packers quarterback Jordan Love left the game with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter.

On a 4-yard run, Love took a hard hit to his left shoulder from Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles after Love failed to slide. He left the game for the sideline medical tent.

Love eventually ran to the locker room for treatment.

Malik Willis has taken over for Love, who is questionable to return.

The Packers trail the Giants 7-0 with Love going 1-for-4 for minus-4 yards before leaving.