Jordan Love to undergo left thumb surgery, should practice next week

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is undergoing a procedure to repair a ligament in his left thumb, but he won’t take long to recover.

Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced in his Tuesday morning press conference that Love will have surgery this week. But he should be able to return to practice next week and will be available for Week 1.

Love suffered the injury to his non-throwing hand during the preseason matchup with the Jets.

“That last play when he kind of split two guys, I think a helmet just got it,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst noted that Love has had a good training camp so far.

“I think as he gets back, we’ll kind of assess where he’s at,” Gutekunst said. “It’s one of those things where I think he’ll be back at practice next week. How much he can do leading into that Seattle game, we’ll kind of see. It’ll be day-to-day a little bit. You never want any of these guys to be out because you want to be working as a team. They all need the work, obviously. More importantly, he’ll be ready for Week 1, and that’s the most important thing.”

Gutekunst added, “I think we’ll get him back in plenty of time. And I don’t foresee this affecting him long-term at all.”

Love was at practice on Monday with his left thumb taped. A reporter noted to Gutekunst that Love was using his off hand to practice handoffs.

“I think he had some options with what he could do,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, you guys saw him out there, he certainly was able to function. But as we looked at all the options — and he did as well — the best option, I think, for him to get back the fastest and feel the best was to do this. And he wanted to go out there yesterday to kind of see how it felt. And once we got through that, we made the decision. And he should meet us in Indy on Wednesday.”

The Packers will be in Indianapolis later this week for a Thursday joint practice with the Colts before the two teams play in an exhibition contest on Saturday.