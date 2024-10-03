Jordan Love, who had a full practice Thursday, is “getting back in a groove”

Packers quarterback Jordan Love injured his MCL in the season opener and missed two games before returning Sunday.

He completed 12 of 24 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the first half, and the Packers trailed the Vikings 28-7. Love was much better in the second half, going 20-of-30 for 271 yards with three touchdowns and one interception as the team rallied before eventually losing 31-29.

On Thursday, Love had a full practice for the first time since his injury.

“It looks like he’s just getting back in the groove,” coach Matt LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “Like I mentioned the other day, not that we want to throw 50-some odd times in a game, but I thought the more we threw, the better he got.”

Love’s 54 attempts helped him regain the feel for arm angles, route depths and other details that go into being precise and efficient, he said. He was sacked once and took a hit on a 6-yard run.

“That was the big test going into the game, how I respond to getting hit,” Love said. “So it definitely gives me more confidence. I know going into the game that it’s football. I’m going to get hit at some point.”

Love should be in a better place this week than he was last week.