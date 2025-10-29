Jordan Love wins third NFC offensive player of the week award

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had an excellent performance on Sunday night to help defeat the Steelers and now he’s been rewarded for it.

Love has been named NFC offensive player of the week for his role in Green Bay’s 35-25 victory over Pittsburgh.

Love completed 29-of-37 passes for 360 yards with three touchdowns. At one point, Love completed 20 consecutive passes — tying an 18-year-old franchise record set by Brett Favre.

Of course, Love also defeated former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the process.

This is Love’s third offensive player of the week award, previously winning it twice in 2023.

The 5-1-1 Packers will host the 4-4 Panthers in Week 9.