 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love won’t go on IR, Malik Willis to start if Love isn’t cleared

  
Published September 9, 2024 04:58 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to miss time after injuring his MCL in last Friday’s loss to the Eagles, but the team isn’t ruling him out of anything at this point.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at a Monday press conference that Love will not go on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games before he’d be eligible to return to action, and that he’s not closing the door on Love playing this week. LaFleur said that he “couldn’t give you a percentage” on how likely it is that Love could be cleared to play against the Colts this week.

“He’s doing everything in his power,” LaFleur said. “He’s spending a lot of time trying to get back as soon as possible, but certainly we’re not going to put him in a position if he can’t protect himself that he’d go out there.”

LaFleur also said that the team has no plans to bring in an outside quarterback to go with Malik Willis and Sean Clifford. Willis joined the team in a late-August trade with the Titans while Clifford is in his second year with the team, but Willis was No. 2 in Brazil and will be No. 1 if the Packers don’t have Love.

“If Jordan’s not cleared, we’ll start Malik and Sean will be the backup,” LaFleur said.

Willis started three games for the Titans during his rookie season and made three relief appearances last season.