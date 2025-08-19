 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_predictions_lions_250819.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Jordan Mailata, DeVonta Smith, Tanner McKee among Eagles out of practice

  
Published August 19, 2025 10:17 AM

The Eagles are practicing without several members of the offense on Tuesday.

The team released an injury report showing that left tackle Jordan Mailata is out with a concussion and that wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be held out due to a groin injury. That leaves the Eagles without both their starting wideouts as A.J. Brown remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Newly acquired receiver John Metchie will be on the field with the team for the first time.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee is also sitting out on Tuesday. McKee has a finger injury and that will leave Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind Jalen Hurts for the session.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is listed as a limited participant with a groin injury and the Eagles will likely take it easy with all involved as they’re a little more than two weeks away from their opener against the Cowboys.