Jordan Mailata recently said there’s “no shot” Jason Kelce will return to Eagles in 2024

Eagles center Jason Kelce has not retired. While many think he will, the door remains open.

Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata believes it should be closed.

“There’s no shot,” Mailata told NBC Sports Philadelphia during Super Bowl week, via CBSSports.com. “You’re telling me he’s going shirts off in the games, gambling in the casinos, he’s coming back? No way. He’s having too much fun. He’s out there living his life. And I’m going to miss him for sure, man. This has been the greatest six years of my life for sure, being here in the NFL and getting to meet people like Jason Kelce.”

Jason Kelce might not think it’s great that Mailata is saying what he’s saying, given that Kelce isn’t ready to announce his plans to the world. Regardless, the idea that Kelce won’t be playing again hardly counts as earth shattering.

Last week, Kelce reportedly met with ESPN, Fox, and Amazon about potential broadcasting jobs. He has shown that he has the chops to call games or thrive in a studio setting or pretty much do whatever he wants to do in NFL broadcasting.