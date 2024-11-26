Jordan Whitehead will miss time with pec injury, but not ruled out for season

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was thought to have suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday’s win over the Giants, but it turns out he may not actually be out for the rest of the season.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Whitehead will miss some time with the pectoral injury, but there’s a chance he could return this season. It depends on how he heals and whether or not the Bucs are able to make a postseason run.

But at this point, Whitehead has not been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Back with the Bucs after two seasons with the Jets, Whitehead has recorded 76 total tackles with three passes defensed in 2024.