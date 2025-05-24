Jordon Hudson attacks Pablo Torre’s reporting on her relationship with Bill Belichick

Jordon Hudson is getting upset.

Her very public relationship with North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has created the attention she craved. But, like many public figures, she would prefer maximum attention with minimal scrutiny. In recent weeks, Pablo Torre of Pablo Torre Finds Out has carefully scrutinized the most weirdly compelling story in all of football.

On Friday, Torre dropped another episode delving into, among other things, the shirtless Belichick Ring camera video that first put the possibility of an early May/late December romance onto the radar screen. Torre also explored various details regarding where and when the images of a shirtless Belichick came from. Torre even went to the precise spot and made a video of his own. (With his shirt on.)

Hudson wasn’t happy with that. As preserved by Zoey Lyttle of People.com and noticed by Sam Neumann of AwfulAnnouncing.com, she called out Torre with language suggesting that litigation is possibly under consideration.

The Instagram comment, which was posted then deleted, said this: “Pablo Torre’s ‘findings’ have been nothing short of factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory and targeted. Can y’all please stop giving credibility to this ‘reporter’?”

(Hey, she said “please.”)

It’s a page right out of a playbook that has become all too common in post-truth America. Attack those who are trying to cut through the smoke and get to the flickering flame of fact. Belichick did it to CBS, accusing the network of editing his disastrous interview to create a “false narrative” about the extent to which she tried to control the sit-down. (Meanwhile, Channing Crowder has admitted that she successfully “choreographed” Belichick’s recent interview on The Pivot Podcast.)

She separately complained about the fact that an Airbnb owner “distribut[ed] security footage and information about tenants/their stay.”

Some will dismiss Torre’s reporting as salacious. But it’s relevant to the unanswered question of whether and to what extent she and Belichick were an item while he coached the Patriots — and in turn whether and to what extent she was exercising influence over him. (It would be wild, to say the least, if it turned out that the crackpot scheme to put a lifelong defensive coordinator in charge of the offense in 2022 was her idea, given Torre’s reporting that her presence at Patriots games dates back to 2021.)

On Tuesday, Torre will join me for a special episode of #PFTPM, during which we’ll discuss these developments plus whatever else we can get to. (I promise that it won’t be a rambling, meandering, 184-minute dialogue that ricochets through batshit conspiracy theories after starting in the middle of conversation regarding smokeless tobacco and nicotine pouches. That said, Torre strikes me as a Skoal man.)

The reporting on Belichick and Hudson won’t end, any time soon. Too many outlets from the sports world and well beyond have realized the audience is interested, the audience is curious, and the audience wants to know more about how this unusual relationship came to be, and where it’s heading as Belichick inches toward his first season as the head coach of a college football program in which she was previously involved, currently isn’t (supposedly), and potentially could be again.

Especially as of next Sunday, when Belichick acquires the contractual ability to leave the Tar Heels high and dry by writing a $1 million check and walking away.