Jordon Hudson didn’t appreciate Mary Kay Cabot’s joke about Bill Belichick

Nearly three months after Jordon Hudson took the football world by storm, by reportedly storming out of a CBS interview — and by directing North Carolina coach Bill Belichick to not respond to the simple question of how they met — Hudson had largely faded into the background of Belichick’s looming debut as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

She’s now interjecting herself into the conversation again, by responding to the joke made on Friday night by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

After explaining how Belichick would yell at Cabot during her early years on the Browns beat, Cabot said this: “Now I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time,” Cabot said. “I was 28 at the time and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.”

Was it objectively funny? Of course it was.

In the cesspool formerly known as Twitter, however, plenty of humorless still reside. One of them responded to our tweet of Cabot’s joke with this: “Not much of a ‘laugh.’ No wonder so many have contempt for the media, especially those who want to be the story rather than roprt [sic] on the story.”

That’s when it got interesting. Hudson saw our tweet. She saw the response. And she reposted the response.

Hey, she can do whatever she wants. But there’s a real risk of coming off as woefully thin skinned when whining about a joke that goes with the low-hanging-fruit territory of a 49-year age difference.

It all goes back to one of the common themes of fame. People who crave attention think they can have it on their own terms. That’s not how it works.

With the exposure comes scrutiny. And life becomes a lot easier when you learn how to ignore the criticism.