Josh Allen closing in on Steve Young for second-most rush TDs by a QB in NFL history

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored the 40th rushing touchdown of his career in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, and that moves him into some elite company in NFL history.

Allen is now tied with former Bills quarterback Jack Kemp for the third-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback ever.

In second place on the quarterback rushing touchdowns list is Steve Young, with 43. Allen, who averages a rushing touchdown every other game over the course of his NFL career, should surpass Young some time around the Bills’ 12th game of this season.

But Allen will still be a long way from breaking the all-time NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. That record belongs to Cam Newton, who scored 75 rushing touchdowns in his career. Allen is years away from threatening Newton’s record.

No other active quarterbacks are close to catching Allen. The active quarterback with the next-most rushing touchdowns, Aaron Rodgers, is certainly not going to catch him. After Rodgers, the active quarterback with the next-most rushing touchdowns is Jalen Hurts, with 29. The 25-year-old Hurts has a chance of eventually catching Newton, but he’s years away.

Lamar Jackson, with 28 rushing touchdowns, typically doesn’t run the ball in short-yardage goal-line situations, so he probably won’t catch Newton.

If Allen stays healthy, Newton’s record is within reach. For this year, passing Young for second place looks likely.