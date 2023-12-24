Josh Allen: Doesn’t matter how we won, we got it done

The Bills are in a fight for their playoff lives, and on Saturday night they played a Chargers team that just fired its coach after an ugly loss. It should have been an easy win. Instead, the Bills needed a last-minute field goal to escape 24-22.

But Bills quarterback Josh Allen says however they do it, they just need to win.

“It’s tough because when you’re playing a team with nothing to lose, that’s a dangerous team. That was a dangerous team we played today We gutted it out and we found a way,” Allen said. “It’s the NFL. These are the highest-level professional athletes in the world we’re playing. It’s not easy to win. It’s not easy to win by a lot. . . . This is our playoffs. It didn’t matter how we get them done, just get them done.”

All season long, the Bills have mixed excellent games like last week’s 31-10 destruction of the Cowboys with games where they struggle with lesser teams, as they did on Saturday night against the Chargers. But when they’re playing well they’re as good as anyone in the NFL, and Allen says all that matters is they find their way into the postseason.