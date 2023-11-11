Josh Allen fined $10,927 for pointing at opponent on touchdown run

When Josh Allen ran for the Bills’ first touchdown on Sunday, he pointed at a Bengals defender on the way into the end zone. The NFL has disciplined him for that.

The league announced that Allen has been fined $10,927 for what the disciplinary office ruled was unsportsmanlike conduct.

Allen also picked up a 15-yard penalty on the play.

The league has made clear to players that it wants to crack down on taunting and that they are subject to flags and fines if they taunt, but it is questionable why Allen got a larger fine for a point than some players received for unnecessary roughness this week. A dirty play that could injure an opponent would seem to be worthy of harsher discipline than a point, but not always in the NFL.